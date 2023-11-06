Autofilling passwords
-
Hello,
Is there a way to disable the autofill in those password fields?
It feels like an unnecesary risk.
Thank you.
-
edwardp Ambassador
There is. Go to Tools > Settings > Privacy and Security > Passwords and un-check Save Webpage Passwords.
-
I'm sorry, I did not explain myself, I do want and have my passwords saved, I just do not want the fields autofilled as soon as the webpage loads, that is potentially a security risk.
Thank you.
-
edwardp Ambassador
No problem. That would be Tools > Settings > Privacy and Security, go to Autofill and uncheck Form Autofill.
-
That's the thing, it is unchecked, both form autofill and credit card autofill are unchecked.
But still, every time I navigate to a website with a log in field, it fills the textfields.
I does not actually log in (enter) thou.
-
@AlexFdzGarcia There's no setting to disable password autofill if you have the browser set to save them.
There is an experimental Chromium flag that can be set:
vivaldi://flags/#fill-on-account-select
Set that to Enabled and restart the browser. Now you have to explicitly select the credentials before logging in, by focusing the field or clicking the "key" icon in the url field.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Autofilling passwords:
There is an experimental Chromium flag that can be set:
vivaldi://flags/#fill-on-account-select
Set that to Enabled and restart the browser. Now you have to explicitly select the credentials before logging in, by focusing the field or clicking the "key" icon in the url field.
That is what i use, enhancing more security.
-
@DoctorG Not so sure about the "more security" but a good thing if you have several users on the same domain - avoids just auto-filling the last used one.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Autofilling passwords:
a good thing if you have several users on the same domain - avoids just auto-filling the last used one
Yes, that was another reason to activates since many, many months.
-
Yes, it worked.
It is strange, I use Brave and Firefox interchangeably, according to wich extensions I need, neither of the two fill in the passwords fields willy-nilly. there is an option to do so, but not as default.
Thanks everyone.