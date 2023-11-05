My Vivaldi Feature Wishlist:
- Ability to Sort VISIBLE extensions.
- Ability to use Extension for Speed Dial
- IRC add-on, similar to Classic Opera/Presto
mib3berlin
@chazbroam
Hi, I am sure these wishes exist in the feature request forum section.
You can search there and vote for it with the like button or use a database page published from a Vivaldi user.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Iirc some user use Speed Dial extensions but Vivaldi has to give up the whole UI concept to make them work without issues.
Welcome to the forum, mib