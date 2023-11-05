Separate the functions
Please can the "Enable" function for Mail, Calendar, and Feeds be split into separate Enable Mail, Enable Calendar, and Enable Feeds buttons. I want Mail but I am completely uninterested in Calendar or Feeds (feeds of what? Usenet? Blogs? Podcasts?)
mib3berlin
@frisket
Hi, there were several similar requests over the years but this will not happen.
If you don't need feeds/calendar don't use it, it takes no resources.
You can remove the icons from the UI if you like.
Cheers, mib