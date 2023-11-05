@mzahan What menus specifically are you trying to inspect?

Stuff like right-click context menus, bookmark bar folder dropdowns, or the menu button (or menu bar) dropdown aren't modifiable with CSS because they are rendered by the Chromium base of Vivaldi.

You used to need to set breakpoints to inspect things like the address field dropdown or quick commands, but in recent versions that is no longer necessary. I can't think of many other difficult to inspect parts of the UI that still require the breakpoint method, but I can write up some instructions if necessary.