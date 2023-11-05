Inspecting menus?
Hi there,
Is there any way to inspect Vivaldi's menus?
I navigated to vivaldi://inspect/#apps and opened DevTools for window.html, but the menus are, obviously, hiding when I click outside, on the inspect button. Firefox has an option in DevTools to keep the popus open, so they can be inspected. Is there any similar option in Vivaldi?
Thanks in advance.
@mzahan What menus specifically are you trying to inspect?
Stuff like right-click context menus, bookmark bar folder dropdowns, or the menu button (or menu bar) dropdown aren't modifiable with CSS because they are rendered by the Chromium base of Vivaldi.
You used to need to set breakpoints to inspect things like the address field dropdown or quick commands, but in recent versions that is no longer necessary. I can't think of many other difficult to inspect parts of the UI that still require the breakpoint method, but I can write up some instructions if necessary.
@nomadic The context menu and menu button is exactly what I was trying to inspect. My problem is anti-aliasing. It's giving me headaches, literally, so I was trying to fix that in those menus as well. While I'm not using them so much to cause me trouble, it would've been nice to have the font replaced and anti-aliasing disabled. All other UI parts I managed to "fix" them by searching in common.css and then adding in my customization files the required styles.
So, there is no chance to actually have the font in those menus customized?