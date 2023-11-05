Problem trying to import bookmarks and passwords from previous Vivaldi profile in Ubuntu
I have installed a different version of Vivaldi [5.2.2623.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)] after having had a problem with playing videos, however, I have now lost my bookmarks and passwords which are saved in the profile folder of the previous version which was Vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.41-1_amd64. How can I import these bookmarks, using Ubuntu 22.04 Unity please?
Hi, you cant import them but copy the files Bookmarks and Login Data over to the new profile.
If you still can start the old version you can export/import those files.
The Vivaldi sync feature would solve all these problems, the data are stored encrypted on the Vivaldi server.
I would die without sync on multiple Vivaldi installs on Linux, Windows and Android.
@mib3berlin many thanks, the Lord gave me the solution when I went to rest last night, so I got up early this morning, switched my laptop on, signed in and simply synced my new Vivaldi on desktop. Praise Him who knows what we need even before we ask!