italian language
italian language version?
about 2 hundred million of people around the world speak italian, so . . . .
mib3berlin
@ivancohen
Hi, I don't understand the question, change UI language to Italian, save and restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Not a good start on the forum. You're clearly italian, too lazy to even check the settings
2 hundred million of people around the world speak italian,
That's more than double of the real number, why making up actual statistics? Italian speakers in the whole world don't reach 68millions.
And then there is the Italian forum, too
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/25/italiano-italian