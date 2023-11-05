For eg. it will open new site in same tab. Old ones will stay.

I want to have max.4-5 tabs.

Whole purpose about limiting tabs is to stop some people (like my mom, or autistic ..etc.) to open like 20+ tabs and take attention only for new ones and forget to close old.

Some ppl have difficulties to learn or manage the phone.

There can be information "you have opened maximum numb.of tabs", but then it will be nice to turn off that notification, coz it can anoy.