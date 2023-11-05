(New feature) Limit maximum number of tab
Hello,
I am using Vivaldi on Android about a year.
I was looking a browser that have option to limit maximun number of tabs created. It is for my mom coz she can sometimes open a lot of tabs and overload the phone (atdroid). Vivaldi have a nice option to close tabs once every week, but that is not enough for her.
Can you add this feature to Vivaldi?
A option to set a maximum tab opened in it.
Thanks.
pauloaguia Translator
Out of curiosity: what do you propose would happen if that maximum has been reached and the user tries to open a new tab? An error message? The older closes automatically?
For eg. it will open new site in same tab. Old ones will stay.
I want to have max.4-5 tabs.
Whole purpose about limiting tabs is to stop some people (like my mom, or autistic ..etc.) to open like 20+ tabs and take attention only for new ones and forget to close old.
Some ppl have difficulties to learn or manage the phone.
There can be information "you have opened maximum numb.of tabs", but then it will be nice to turn off that notification, coz it can anoy.
pauloaguia Translator
Without some sort of notification, though, you might have people complaining about the fact that the browser sometimes opens a new tab and others opens on the same tab...