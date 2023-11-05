Is it possible to block the creation of a new tab, which is currently created by clicking on “+”?

I'd like to take control of clicking this button, ignoring the browser.

This of course doesn't work:

window.addEventListener( 'click', (event) => { const newTabElement = event.target.closest('.newtab') if (newTabElement) { event.preventDefault() event.stopPropagation() } } )

The same goes for wheel-clicking - I want to perform my actions using the Chrome API: use the wheel to duplicate a tab.

Wheel is closing the tab and I don't know how to block it.