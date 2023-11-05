Preventing default execution
Is it possible to block the creation of a new tab, which is currently created by clicking on “+”?
I'd like to take control of clicking this button, ignoring the browser.
This of course doesn't work:
window.addEventListener( 'click', (event) => { const newTabElement = event.target.closest('.newtab') if (newTabElement) { event.preventDefault() event.stopPropagation() } } )
The same goes for wheel-clicking - I want to perform my actions using the Chrome API: use the wheel to duplicate a tab.
Wheel is closing the tab and I don't know how to block it.
I came up with something like this:
function vivaldi() { const newTabElement = document.querySelector('.newtab button') const newTabElementClone = newTabElement.cloneNode(true) newTabElement.parentNode.replaceChild(newTabElementClone, newTabElement) window.addEventListener( 'click', (event) => { const newTabElement = event.target.closest('.newtab') if (newTabElement) { if (event.button === 0) { chrome.tabs.create( { url: 'vivaldi://bookmarks/' }, ({id}) => { const fieldElement = document.querySelector('#urlFieldInput') let intervalID = setInterval( () => { if (document.activeElement === fieldElement) { return clearInterval(intervalID) } fieldElement.focus() }, 10 ) chrome.tabs.move( id, { index: -1 } ) } ) } } }, true ) } let intervalID = setInterval( () => { const browser = document.querySelector('#browser') if (browser) { clearInterval(intervalID) vivaldi() } }, 300 )
If specify a new tab "vivaldi://bookmarks/" in the browser settings, it steals focus from the address bar. This solves the problem.
Can also specify in the settings “Position new tab: after active”, while the new tab created through “+” will always be at the end (it’s strange that there is no separate setting for this in the browser).