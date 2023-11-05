Draggable Files from Download panel to File Upload buttons
JamesMichaelElmore
Please make it possible for a user to drag a file from the downloads panel to a file upload button.
@JamesMichaelElmore said in Draggable Files from Download panel to File Upload buttons:
a file upload button
where it is this button you're talking about?
JamesMichaelElmore
@iAN-CooG - any website that has a "Choose File" button. In chrome, you can drag the item from your download bar into the button - vivaldi does not.
@JamesMichaelElmore ok, as a workaround you can open the destination dir of the downloaded files by clicking the lens near them, and drag from there.
It's one step more, but just do it once and leave the file manager open in the download dir if you need to do often uploads.