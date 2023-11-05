Hello

Windows 10 x64 Home

On the 3rd of November I installed the latest Vivaldi version 6.4.3160.41.x64 but since then I have had a problem.

The password ‘save’ facility is not working, the little ‘blue ask you to save window’ does not appear.

And this is what it shows in Vivaldi’s settings.



As Vivaldi utilises /piggybacks Window 10 inbuilt save facility for Edge, I checked it’s function in Edge and it works fine, just how Vivaldi should be, so therefore it seems it is definitely a Vivaldi problem.

I have searched the internet for a solution without success, any ideas please?

Should I or can I reinstall 6.4.3160.41.x64 over the top my existing 6.4.3160.41.x64?

Or should I consider reinstalling the previous version of Vivaldi as there wasn’t a problem with it?

Any ideas please?

Peter