Saving of passwords not working.
Hello
Windows 10 x64 Home
On the 3rd of November I installed the latest Vivaldi version 6.4.3160.41.x64 but since then I have had a problem.
The password ‘save’ facility is not working, the little ‘blue ask you to save window’ does not appear.
And this is what it shows in Vivaldi’s settings.
As Vivaldi utilises /piggybacks Window 10 inbuilt save facility for Edge, I checked it’s function in Edge and it works fine, just how Vivaldi should be, so therefore it seems it is definitely a Vivaldi problem.
I have searched the internet for a solution without success, any ideas please?
Should I or can I reinstall 6.4.3160.41.x64 over the top my existing 6.4.3160.41.x64?
Or should I consider reinstalling the previous version of Vivaldi as there wasn’t a problem with it?
Any ideas please?
Peter
mib3berlin
@pete39
Hi, please don't downgrade Vivaldi, this can corrupt your profile.
Can you still login to already saved pages?
Can you see your passwords if you open:
vivaldi://password-manager/passwords
@mib3berlin
I can login to saved pages but the password is not saved.
Can you see your passwords if you openvivaldi://password-manager/passwords
No
I have found Windows Credential Manager where passwords are saved but there are none saved.
It looks like all my passwords are lost, shame but that's not the end of the world, the main thing is to get the save facility working again.
@pete39 Please post your system information from Help > About here.
Try this very basic test:
https://pathduck.github.io/test/login/
Just enter anything and press Submit. The save dialog should pop up.
Try this tool:
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html
It should by default list all the saved passwords from all Chromium-browsers.
The Password File column will reveal what file it's from.
If Vivaldi's passwords don't show, try pressing F9 in ChromePass and set the following:
Your profile folder would by default be:
c:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
Hi Pathduck
I tried https://pathduck.github.io/test/login/ Save dialog did not appear.
I looked at https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html Didn't use very expensive.
I looked at every folder in Vivaldi\User Data\Default\ No password folder there.
DoctorG Ambassador
@pete39 Do you have a Private Window open?, this does not save logins.
No Private Window open.
Broken database
Login Datacan cause the issue, the data is lost.
Same can happen if access to Windows Data Encryption API is locked by Windows or some security tool.
-
@pete39 said in Saving of passwords not working.:
I looked at https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html Didn't use very expensive.
This is a completely free tool. But the page does have ads that might confuse you. Don't click the ads. Find the download link and the password to unpack the zip file:
But I understand if you feel this is too complicated.
Seems like your Vivaldi install has become corrupted. Best is probably to start with a fresh uninstall with deletion of user data. But maybe a quicker fix below.
Do this:
- In Vivaldi, go to Help menu > About
- Find the Profile Path, this should be something like:
C:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
- Copy it and paste into a file Explorer window.
- Close Vivaldi
- Find the four files starting with
Login Data.
- Delete these four files. NOTE: This will delete your stored passwords.
- In Explorer, move one folder up from the Profile Path
- Delete the file
Local State
- Launch Vivaldi
- Test again
mib3berlin
I'm 84 with heart failure, I could do without all this, b????y Vivaldi!
-
@pete39 Sad, that all is so much stress for you, with Vivaldi breaking data. I understand your trouble.
-
Thanks DoctorG for your kind words.
I am having to revaluate things, do I try and fix Vivaldi, there are things on it I love and one thing that I hate.
Do I try other browsers, some don't have a status bar anymore, the Vivaldi style status bar is perfect,
Edge's bookmark system is perfect Vivaldi's is not.
-
Hello Pathduck
I have been concerned that I might not manage to fix this password problem and started to look into different browsers, we all use our browsers in different ways, however Vivaldi does fit my purpose just fine.
So next was to download and try the ChromePass file, one click and much to my surprise all my passwords are back and working as normal, incredible.
Thank you very, very much Pathduck.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pete39 said in Saving of passwords not working.:
So next was to download and try the ChromePass file, one click and much to my surprise all my passwords are back
Congrats!
But …. how did you achieve this with Chromepass? Other users could have a advantage to know this.