Video box over Vivaldi window
-
.....so I had situation wherein I was listening '// watching a video but needed to get some other work done simultaneously so I tried to insert video in small box over active Vivaldi page. Is this possible or how would you handle this situation? TIA
-
I tried to insert video in small box over active Vivaldi page.
How did you try this?
See PiP documentation: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/pop-out-video/
Or depending on your preference, you could use Tab Tiling:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-tiling/
-
@Pathduck Got it; thanks a lot. Much appreciated.