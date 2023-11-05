Hi, I've been using Vivaldi Browser for about a week and I've been really enjoying it, but I haven't been able to resolve a problem with synchronization.

When I logged in, my data synced properly, but after that, the sync didn't work again. I have already logged out and logged in again, and I have also cleared my data on the server, but the problem persists.

The last time I did this was an hour ago. I created a folder in the desktop browser and, for example, it still doesn't appear on my Android. Sending tabs is also not working.