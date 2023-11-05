Vivaldi Browser Sync is not working for me
Hi, I've been using Vivaldi Browser for about a week and I've been really enjoying it, but I haven't been able to resolve a problem with synchronization.
When I logged in, my data synced properly, but after that, the sync didn't work again. I have already logged out and logged in again, and I have also cleared my data on the server, but the problem persists.
The last time I did this was an hour ago. I created a folder in the desktop browser and, for example, it still doesn't appear on my Android. Sending tabs is also not working.
mib3berlin
@edsonneto
Hi, it can take some time until data between devices are updated.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals
To force an update hit the Trigger GetUpdate button on both devices.
I have a speed dial for this.
A restart of Vivaldi also restart the sync cycle.
To my knowledge adding a bookmark start the cycle but all other devices need a manual update if you need the data immediately.
Play around a bit with the sync-internals page, then you can quickly understand what happen.
Cheers, mib
