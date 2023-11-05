Alternatives to Google Docs
Hi - I am new to vivaldi and really like the browser. Sick of google and the reason for this post is:
What are actual useable alternatives to google docs
Build a reputation so I can use the webmail
Thanks in advance
Bye
DoctorG Ambassador
@fadali said in Alternatives to Google Docs:
Collabora Online.
Microsoft Word.
It's called Microsoft 365. It's free for work on the web.
Microsoft Office Online, Zoho Docs, and Dropbox Paper.