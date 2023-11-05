Likely one of the oldest mod I did. Always used the static one; you can actually put any texture you will playing with background-size (better if it has alpha transparent background as it will follow theming)

.startpage .startpage-navigation {background-color: var(--colorBgAlphaBlur);} .startpage .startpage-navigation .startpage-navigation-group {background-color: var(--colorBgAlphaBlur);} .startpage-navigation {background-image: url(nyan.png); background-size: 150px;} /*for static*/ .startpage-navigation {background-image: url(nyan.gif); background-size: 63px;} /*for dynamic*/

just drop the picture where your custom.css lies and

For static (remove the dynamic line and rename as nyan )

: