SpeeNyan MiniMod
Likely one of the oldest mod I did. Always used the static one; you can actually put any texture you will playing with
background-size(better if it has alpha transparent background as it will follow theming)
.startpage .startpage-navigation {background-color: var(--colorBgAlphaBlur);} .startpage .startpage-navigation .startpage-navigation-group {background-color: var(--colorBgAlphaBlur);} .startpage-navigation {background-image: url(nyan.png); background-size: 150px;} /*for static*/ .startpage-navigation {background-image: url(nyan.gif); background-size: 63px;} /*for dynamic*/
just drop the picture where your custom.css lies and
For static (remove the dynamic line and rename as
nyan)
:
For dynamic (remove the static line and rename as
nyan)
@Hadden89 said in SpeeNyan MiniMod:
just drop the picture where your custom.css lies.
Oh, that's cool - I didn't actually know that worked, always assumed you'd need a proper url or use base64. Useful to know!
Ooh I know! Make one for the downloads panel progress!
(You could probably just copy the progress bar one that was a little time ago)
@Pathduck Fun fact. Originally it was born for the status bar but was not very good from an a11y/overall UX POV so i dropped it for a while, then I noticed there was room for these kind of things in the stock speed dial page and resurrected it