Bookmarks sidebar unstable
-
Colin.Hoppe
6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
If I use Collapse All Folders in the Bookmarks sidebar ... they don't all collapse immediately, but it corrects itself if I then click on any visible bookmark.
Similarly, if I delete a bookmark, it doesn't disappear ... until I click on any other bookmark
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Roughly, how many bookmarks do you have?
I tested, but was not able to reproduce the issue in my Vivaldi.
-
mib3berlin
@Colin-Hoppe @jane-n
Hi, I had to delete some bookmarks Yesterday and saw the same.
Delete a bookmark with Del or context menu, the entry does not vanish, click again it disappear.
Will check in a clean profile today and can test the collapsing issue, too.
This was on Linux, 6.4.3160.41, ~300 bookmarks.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I cant reproduce this in a clean profile.