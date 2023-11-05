Can't click anything in Quick Commands menu after scrolling in it once
This issue is in a freshly installed non-changed Vivaldi. I can still use keyboard afterwards to choose in the list, but selected elements are not highlighted
@JauntyFox Does not happen for me. I can click or use the keyboard.
Short video: https://0x0.st/Htmg.mp4
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Issue reproduced with:
Vivaldi stable 6.4.3160.41on Linux (Debian 12, KDE, Wayland)
Vivaldi snapshot 6.4.3160.38on Win10.
Also effects pristine profile.
Selection highlight (up/down via keyboard) and mouse focus interaction broken after scroll with mouse wheel.
Right, I misunderstood the part about scrolling
Had a look in the tracker, confirmed bug, reported first 27/10 far as I can see. Assigned dev, so a fix will come at some point.