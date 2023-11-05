Toggle Protocol Specification Shortcut
I have always been deeply annoyed by one particular feature. Whenever I try to research about an error like
error: ..or search search something like
std::array, Vivaldi tries to take them as
error://...or
std://:arraywhich I find extremely annoying because it has never been an issue in any other browser I have used nor is it ever useful.
If you type
http:youtube.comit will be auto-corrected to
http://youtube.com. For some unknown reasons I have also found that
about:abouttakes you to
vivaldi://about(as if it is trying to ape Firefox).
I unfortunately don't want this foolish behaviour. Can I toggle it somewhere please?
@eeriemyxi Hi, it doesn't do that for me here.
If I search for
error:testor
std::arrayin a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.4 Stable, it just gets me to Bing. If I do the same in my current profile it gets me to Ecosia search.
Maybe there's a specific combination of settings you've changed, I have no idea. Or possibly it's Linux-only, I'm on Windows.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Hi, I have tried doing the same thing on a completely new profile, and can confirm that the issue persists. This is a little video clip I have recorded: https://files.catbox.moe/f5s7q5.mp4 (their servers can be quite slow depending on your DNS).
If you're curious about that one extension, that's a basic extension that is automatically installed by my system's desktop environment. I have tried turning it off in case that's the culprit but I can now confirm it is not.
I use Vivaldi Snapshot but this issue has always been present on my system (that's like a year or so) of using the snapshot version.
Some more information about my environment:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.31 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) Revision 3d2d5d92b9385ede658db59a186b5f0edc756e51 OS Linux JavaScript V8 11.6.189.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=HardwareMediaKeyHandling --disable-features=WebContentsForceDark --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=awesome/rofi/667-2-myxi_TIME360680 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot Profile Path /home/eeriemyxi/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default Variations Seed Type Null
@eeriemyxi First of all, update your browser, the current version is 6.4. Snapshot is still on 6.4, soon on 6.5.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-6-4/
If it still happens after update, maybe some Linux users can confirm this. Doesn't happen for me at all - always sends me to search.
But yes, the url field in Vivaldi has always been kind of "wonky". Problem is they've had to rewrite all the standard browser functionality people expect and handle edge cases like this as well. I know they are working on some changes in upcoming builds (as always...)
The general recommendation has always been (since the Opera days) to add a leading space when searching for stuff that might trigger as a url/domain. Not sure if that would work for you. Or just remember to add your preferred search engine keyword first.
Hi @eeriemyxi , my suggestion is to use (and get used to) the Quick Commands Menu/Interface (default key: F2), it's so much better anyway.
@Pathduck Hi. Thanks for the heads up. For some reason
pacmanstopped pulling the latest version after version 6.2. I had to do a manual upgrade and now I am on the latest build (
6.4.3160.38 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)).
I have tried doing what I did in the video earlier on the guest profile but the same issues persist.
I also tried adding some leading spaces to the address like you suggested however didn't work in my case (same behavior).
I do however like the suggestion of @npro. Thanks for the heads up.
@eeriemyxi Check out the symbolhound search engine. It might be gone, so see https://alternativeto.net/software/symbolhound/ for things built to search for data with embedded metacharacters.
@josephj11 Hey, thanks for the heads up. I tried checking out the alternatives, and did actually manage to find a better search engine for my needs, that is to find documentation for various stuff from the standard libraries of programming languages. It's Gibiru.
@eeriemyxi I can confirm this issue. I am facing the exact same problem.