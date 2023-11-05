I have always been deeply annoyed by one particular feature. Whenever I try to research about an error like error: .. or search search something like std::array , Vivaldi tries to take them as error://... or std://:array which I find extremely annoying because it has never been an issue in any other browser I have used nor is it ever useful.

If you type http:youtube.com it will be auto-corrected to http://youtube.com . For some unknown reasons I have also found that about:about takes you to vivaldi://about (as if it is trying to ape Firefox).

I unfortunately don't want this foolish behaviour. Can I toggle it somewhere please?