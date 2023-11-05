Double click the scrollbar to go to top/bottom of page...
On the draggable part of the scrollbar, please add the ability to double click the top half to instantly go to top of page, and double click the bottom half to instantly go to bottom of page. This is a feature that Maxthon browser already has and it is very convenient.
@TsunamiZ Missing a feature isn't a bug. Why did you make a bug report?
To reach your aim you are also free to use the standard keyboard keys for it. (Move to top, to end of page).
Also there is a modification to get to the top and back to the last position when clicking on tab, done by @tam710562, to put it into your
custom.js:
// Tab Scroll // version 2022.4.0 // https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27856/tab-scroll // Clicking on an active tab scrolls page to top, clicking it again returns to // previous scroll position. Credits to tam710562 from Vivaldi Forum for coming // up with the sessionStorage solution, which made this possible. (function tabScroll() { function exit(tab) { tab.removeEventListener("mousemove", exit); tab.removeEventListener("click", trigger); } function trigger(tab) { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: Number(tab.parentNode.id.replace(/\D/g, "")) }, function: script, }); exit(tab); } function react(e, tab) { if ( tab.parentNode.classList.contains("active") && e.which === 1 && !e.shiftKey && !e.ctrlKey && !e.altKey && !e.metaKey ) { tab.addEventListener("mousemove", exit(tab)); tab.addEventListener("click", trigger(tab)); } } const script = () => { let offset = window.pageYOffset; if (offset > 0) { window.sessionStorage.setItem("tabOffset", offset); window.scrollTo(0, 0); } else { window.scrollTo(0, window.sessionStorage.getItem("tabOffset") || 0); } }; let appendChild = Element.prototype.appendChild; Element.prototype.appendChild = function () { if ( arguments[0].tagName === "DIV" && arguments[0].classList.contains("tab-header") ) { setTimeout( function () { const ts = (event) => react(event, arguments[0]); arguments[0].addEventListener("mousedown", ts); }.bind(this, arguments[0]) ); } return appendChild.apply(this, arguments); }; })();
the vivaldi devs welcome feature requests in the bug tracker. i've already gotten several features implemented that way over the years.
thanks for your suggestions, but this request is about adding another way to go to top/bottom of page. this one is especially convenient when we are already dragging the scrollbar around, so the action is a short double click away.
@TsunamiZ Thank you very much. I appreciate your answer because I just didn't know of devs love it so.
And yes - you are right with the second part too of course.
(It was that I came to know about the keys only recently and never had used it in the years before.
About the code by @tam710562 it is helping me often when working online on my blog to get up and down where I'm writing...