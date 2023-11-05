BUG: Tab thumbnails, we can double click the bottom edge of the thumbnail to collapse it, but not the top edge...
-
For tab thumbnails, we can double click the bottom edge of the thumbnail to collapse it, but not the top edge. Please fix it, so we can conveniently toggle tab thumbnails by also double clicking the top edge.
[bug reported VB-101404]
-
mib3berlin
@TsunamiZ
Hi, please don't report bug's before you post in the forum.
This sounds more like a feature request than a bug.
Cheers, mib
-
yeah, he's a bit liberal with the terms "bug" and "fix", it's rather annoying