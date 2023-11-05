Vivaldi Express panel bug - disappearing items
Then I click on express panel group - items disappear, then return - something shown, but sometime everything are disappear.
You can view this bug on video https://youtu.be/dKv6wIqsa9A
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS Linux
Operating System: Manjaro Linux
Kernel: Linux 6.5.5-1-MANJARO
mib3berlin
@Nikiit
Hi, this is a bug, reported and confirmed to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
We have a big thread about this already, please check:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91506/speed-dial-blank-thumbnails-and-not-working-bookmarks-and-folders/164
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin thank you!