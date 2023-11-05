My New Computer!
These days, I bought a new laptop. After a week of getting used to it, I'm ready to start using it regularly. I feel like it's enough to watch some videos on Bilibili and do some coding.
The following picture is the configuration of the computer:
@MaxLHy It's nice, but it isn't running Linux, so... it's a 6.5 /10 from me
RiveDroite Ambassador
@npro to each their own, but I do agree that Linux is the best.
@npro Look it:
@RiveDroite But I think in the software ecosystem, or Windows is better. In addition, Linux feel not suitable for non-professional ordinary users.