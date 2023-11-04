youtube blocking vivaldi setup strictist for stopp trackers and ads
youtube is, again, blocking vivaldi if set up in strictist mode for blocking trackrers and ads (default). Setting up to only block trackers allows youtube access.
This behavior went away for a week or so but has now returned.
Check in the general section for info: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking
I don't see what relevant info there is in referenced link.
Vivaldi with adblock enabled can't access youtube. No vpn in use. No additional adblockers. Turning off builtin vivaldi adblocker allows access with ads.
BUT,
firefox with adblocker for youtube, and adblocker-ultimate has unlimited access and no ads.
Im not finding that to be so. FF with those same ext is still getting blocked much of the time.
Due to the differing responses from various people regarding youtube shutoffs, I am thinking that youtube has different criteria for who they shut off. Perhaps based upon your use level or location or logon or not. I use youtube constantly. Right now, activating vivaldi level 3 security (w/adblocker) locks me out of selecting any videos on their site. Going to level 2 (blockers only) gives total access but ads.
I am using firefox (with 2 ad blockers) and accessing youtube successfully with no ads. (FYI)
I am using Vivaldi (with 1 ad blocker*) and accessing youtube successfully with no ads. (FYI)
* uBlock Origin
A spokesperson for YouTube told The Register on Wednesday: "We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers."
- YouTube's 'Ad blockers not allowed' pop-up scares the bejesus out of netizens
YouTube cares less for your privacy than its revenues
Privacy advocate challenges YouTube's ad blocking detection scripts under EU law
@Pathduck Whoa! That reads like "Gimme protection fee, otherwise i'll hurt your eyes…"
@DoctorG It's more like:
"Boo hoo, everyone else is doing it, so why can't we?"
Also - "small experiment"
mib3berlin
Hi, I simply get a Premium Lite account for 6€ and now it works.
You don't get even 2 beers for this in Berlin so I had to decide.
Cheers, mib
@Pathduck Oh, you mean, some YT Mimimimi
@mib3berlin Perhaps such lite account could be a solution when YT comes up to nag me too much.
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, I read not all user can get Lite, no idea which criteria Google/YT set here.
As usual for this company.
I don't have much money but also not the time for such nonsense.
I'd rather have my beers
But what do you do when they start showing ads also on Lite? And up the price to 12€?
And then...
"Subscribe to YouTube Premium Plus(tm) for an Ad-Free Experience!"
-
@mib3berlin And they bind me on all devices to one Googl account.
For me such is a no-thanks-for-such-Youtube-Worstium subscription. I will not pay for such nonsense.
mib3berlin
@Pathduck
I can still have the two beers.
12 €, the same as I do with my Netflix account, cancel it.