Some resources take 20+ seconds to load. Long loading time "initial connection". If visit the site again, loading will be faster, but after a while the problem returns (for example, after restarting the browser).



Access to IPv6 is completely absent, but when I install "Tor" as a system proxy, which its presence gives (checked here - https://test-ipv6.com/), the problem disappears.

The problem is present even with a clean installation of Vivaldi(with a deleted profile). With any branch (both stable and canary 6.4.3160.38).

This problem is not present when using Chromium.

(https://github.com/ungoogled-software/ungoogled-chromium-windows/releases [118.0.5993.117-1.1])

"vivaldi://flags/#enable-async-dns" - doesn't give any result.

"vivaldi://settings/security" - any settings here are also ineffective.

Also, sometimes when loading sites, a browser page appears with the error "ERR_SOCKET_NOT_CONNECTED" for a few seconds - I think these problems are related, because there are no problems with the presence of IPv6.