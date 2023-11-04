Slow loading due to lack of IPv6
-
Some resources take 20+ seconds to load. Long loading time "initial connection". If visit the site again, loading will be faster, but after a while the problem returns (for example, after restarting the browser).
Access to IPv6 is completely absent, but when I install "Tor" as a system proxy, which its presence gives (checked here - https://test-ipv6.com/), the problem disappears.
The problem is present even with a clean installation of Vivaldi(with a deleted profile). With any branch (both stable and canary 6.4.3160.38).
This problem is not present when using Chromium.
(https://github.com/ungoogled-software/ungoogled-chromium-windows/releases [118.0.5993.117-1.1])
"vivaldi://flags/#enable-async-dns" - doesn't give any result.
"vivaldi://settings/security" - any settings here are also ineffective.
Also, sometimes when loading sites, a browser page appears with the error "ERR_SOCKET_NOT_CONNECTED" for a few seconds - I think these problems are related, because there are no problems with the presence of IPv6.
-
@xenterseo Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Vivaldi (and all browsers) just use the underlying OS network stack for connections. So if something is slow, it's not due to a lack of IPv6. It's something else, but I cannot know for sure, only you can investigate.
I don't use IPv6 either, because my ISP does not support it, and IPv6 is disabled in my OS because there is no point.
Since you seem to be playing around with experimental flags, I suggest you stop that first and reset all flags to default, then restart the browser.
Then go through all the troubleshooting steps and come back when you've done all of them.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck Where should I upload my "chrome-net-export-log.json"? One with proxy and ipv6 enabled and the other without?
-
@xenterseo Anywhere really.
I recommend: https://wormhole.app
Note I am not an expert on networking, but I can have a look if something seems off in your setup. But I suspect if initial connection on IPv4 is slow then it won't matter what's in the logs, it will just show what we already know.
-
-
@xenterseo OK did you perform the troubleshooting steps as told? Because there's usually little to discuss before you've done those.
And I mean, you can just inspect your network logs yourself. From the sound of it you probably know enough to understand those logs.
https://netlog-viewer.appspot.com/#import
-
@Pathduck I did all these steps before I created the post. No, I don't understand them.
But the fact that I can set a proxy as much as I want, close the browser, open it again and see the site(github.com for example) loading quickly, and then remove the proxy and see it load for 20+ seconds is a reality.
I repeated this enough to be sure there was a connection.
-
There were already threads on the forum related to "initial connection" and the "ERR_SOCKET_NOT_CONNECTED" error, but no useful solutions.
-
Yes, it appears that the problem is not related to the presence of IPv6.
But it is connected with the presence of a proxy.
To reproduce the problem:
- Installing Vivaldi (I select the portable version during installation).
- Open one a tab with any website (helloworld.org for example) so that you can open DevTools when you reopen browser (it cannot be opened from the default start page).
- Delete browsing data(All Time).
- Close browser.
- Open browser.
- Go to DevTools(Network)
- Open github.com
= Element "github.com" will load in about ~20 seconds, which can be seen by clicking on it and going to the "Timing" tab. And all this time will be taken by "initial connection".
But if I do the same thing, but after point “6” I turn on the proxy as an extension (for example "Proxy + Free VPN DEEPRISM" - the first one I come across), then the site loads almost immediately.
Since it does not provide access to IPv6, this is not the problem.
There is no such problem when using Chromium:
Vivaldi: 6.4.3160.38, Chrome/118.0.0.0
Chromium: 118.0.5993.117
-
@xenterseo
Hi, I can load github.com in < 1 second without proxy, 6.4.3160.38.
With clean install do you meant all settings default, no extensions?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Yes, everything is by default, without extensions.
-
I would assume that the problem is with the provider, but for some reason "Chromium" works without problems(also with a clean installation).
-
@xenterseo
Hm, I can remember those "ERR_SOCKET_NOT_CONNECTED" errors reported from some user but I cant remember the solution.
Can you try to open 140.82.121.3 directly, this is github.com.
Socket errors often caused by DNS issues but I am not sure why it is different to Chromium.
The reporter always post it work with other browser.
-
Chromium:
The site opened immediately, without any problems.
Vivaldi(without proxy extension):
Freezes for 10 seconds.
After which the error:
"NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID"
After confirming - successful opening after ~20 seconds, as usual.
Vivaldi(after installing and enabling the proxy extension):
Freezes for ~534ms.
After which the error:
"NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID"
After confirming - successful opening after ~0.63ms.
-
If i visit the site again after a long loading time, it will open quickly.
But after a while the sites will start to load slowly again.
-
@xenterseo
Did you check to open the IP directly without proxy?
-
@mib3berlin
Yes, this attempt is just without a proxy:
Vivaldi(without proxy extension): Freezes for 10 seconds. After which the error: "NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID" After confirming - successful opening after ~20 seconds, as usual.
-
@xenterseo Yes, looks like the problem lies with your provider.
From what I can tell, socket connections to
ocsp.digicert.comnever complete. These are certificate revocation checks using OCSP:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Online_Certificate_Status_Protocol
Basically looks like these connections never complete in your non-proxy log, and time out probably. But the browser waits for these checks to complete.
http://ocsp.digicert.com/MFEwTzBNMEswSTAJBgUrDgMCGgUABBSAUQYBMq2awn1Rh6Doh%2FsBYgFV7gQUA95QNVbRTLtm8KPiGxvDl7I90VUCEAfy81yHqHeveu%2FpR5k1Jb0%3D
245: SOCKET dsd/pm/http://ocsp.digicert.com <http://digicert.com same_site> Start Time: 2023-11-05 00:16:44.031 t= 346 [st= 0] +SOCKET_ALIVE [dt=19793+] --> source_dependency = 244 (TRANSPORT_CONNECT_JOB) t= 346 [st= 0] +TCP_CONNECT [dt=19793+] --> address_list = [ "192.229.221.95:80" ] --> aliases = [] t= 346 [st= 0] +TCP_CONNECT_ATTEMPT [dt=19793+] --> address = "192.229.221.95:80" t=20139 [st=19793]
In the proxy log, these socket connections finish within milliseconds:
289: SOCKET dsd/pm/http://ocsp.digicert.com <http://digicert.com same_site> Start Time: 2023-11-05 00:13:12.276 t=871 [st=0] +SOCKET_ALIVE [dt=1] --> source_dependency = 288 (HTTP_PROXY_CONNECT_JOB) t=871 [st=0] +TCP_CONNECT [dt=0] --> address_list = [ "127.0.0.1:9081" ] --> aliases = [] t=871 [st=0] TCP_CONNECT_ATTEMPT [dt=0] --> address = "127.0.0.1:9081" ... t=872 [st=1] SOCKET_CLOSED t=872 [st=1] -SOCKET_IN_USE t=872 [st=1] SOCKET_POOL_CLOSING_SOCKET --> reason = "Connection was closed when it was returned to the pool" t=872 [st=1] -SOCKET_ALIVE
So I think (but not sure) this is the reason connections take a long time.
So why does not Chromium take so long? I have no idea, maybe it doesn't need to perform these revocation checks for some reason.
So try this just for a test: In Vivaldi, try to open:
http://ocsp.digicert.com/
Try with Chromium and with proxy.
If you have Powershell installed (most Windows PCs have), open it and run:
Test-NetConnection ocsp.digicert.com -Port 80
-
@Pathduck Yes, it seems that was the problem.
> Test-NetConnection ocsp.digicert.com -Port 80 WARNING: TCP connect to (192.229.221.95 : 80) failed WARNING: Ping to 192.229.221.95 failed with status: 11050 ComputerName : ocsp.digicert.com RemoteAddress : 192.229.221.95 RemotePort : 80 InterfaceAlias : Ethernet SourceAddress : 172.21.49.190 PingSucceeded : False PingReplyDetails (RTT) : 0 ms TcpTestSucceeded : False
Adding the following line to hosts solved the problem:
72.21.91.29 ocsp.digicert.com
Thanks for the help.