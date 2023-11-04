Can you Move the Mail Toolbar?
I find this a bit annoying.. I'm constantly looking around for the mail toolbar because I'm just used to it being right next to the mail in Google Inbox..
Is it possible to move it down by the actual mail? See attached..
No, the mail toolbar is fixed. But you can arrange all buttons you care about on the right hand side of the toolbar.
@Snacko, with Ctrl+drag you can change the place of the icon
Pesala Ambassador
@Snacko Try using the Toggle View icon to arrange the mail list on top and the message pane below.
Thanks for the help! I got it to where it's more usable now I think.