The basis of the Vivaldi interface -- HTML , CSS, JS .

Let's try to take advantage of this.

I ask knowledgeable users to join. This topic has already been discussed on third-party forums (maybe here too). I'm not the author this theme.

I figured out the basic styles as best I could. But not to the end. The funniest thing. that I've been looking for a reason for this behavior for a long time. So long that I got used to using the browser in this mode. The adjustment of animation-delay:0.5s allows you to adjust the reaction time for yourself.

But still, for the correct conduct, I would like to remove the offset to 1 square.

But I don't promise that I will take your advice

Original Vivaldi\Application ...\resources\vivaldi\style\common.css, classes in line 11867 , 12103 . It can be seen that the classes are selected correctly.

.dials-wrapper:not(.dragging-disabled) .dials .dial { --bezier: cubic-bezier(.3, -.5, .3, 1.5); transform-style: preserve-3d; transition: transform 6s var(--bezier) !important; } .dials-wrapper:not(.dragging-disabled) .dials .dial:hover, .dials-wrapper:not(.dragging-disabled) .dials .dial:focus { animation: shad .5s forwards !important; transform: rotate3d(1, 1, 4, 560deg) scale(1.3) !important; transition-duration: 2s, .5s !important; transition-delay: .5s !important; transition-property: transform !important; } @keyframes shad { 25% {box-shadow: 0 0 40px red } 50% {box-shadow: 0 0 35px red } 75% {box-shadow: 0 0 20px red } to {box-shadow: 0 0 10px red } }

There is a different speed of movement and return.

If you are not going to work in the browser, but only shoot such videos, remove transition-delay: .5s !important;