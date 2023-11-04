Get rid of the space reserved for the padlock icon (https) or search icon in address bar
Could you please help me with my little whim? I want absolutly clean address bar without any icons (text only) with centred text aligment. The first part is easy, but the second isn't.
I use this code which I found here I guess to center the text:
/* .UrlField:not(.UrlField--HasEditText) .UrlBar-UrlField {text-align: center;} .UrlFragment-Wrapper {width: fit-content; left: 0; right: 0; margin: auto;} */ .UrlField:not(.UrlField--HasEditText) .UrlBar-UrlField { text-align: center; transform: translateX(-10px); } .UrlField { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .UrlFragment-Wrapper { width: fit-content; }
And it's kind of do the job but not completly. The text still not centered since there is some space at the left edge of address bar reserved for padlock icon (https status) or search icon. Is there some way to get rid of this space to completly center the text in address bar? Of course I don't need icons of padlock and search.
As you can see on screenshtot the text is sightly moved to the right from center (5-10px). I've tried some basic margin or padding tricks with no luck.
@sordidaffair Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I'm not sure what you mean exactly, your screenshot shows no buttons or icons inside the url field? And it looks pretty centered to me.
All the buttons inside the url field as actually (surprise!) buttons so you can easily hide them all:
.UrlBar-AddressField button { display: none; }
As always with CSS, you need to watch out for elements that have an explicit width assigned, sometimes just hiding a child element is not enough if the parent has a set width.
Note that some buttons might actually be important - depending what you prefer of course, so you might consider instead selectively hiding buttons by name/class instead.
I also point you to this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
If you learn to inspect the UI yourself, you can save a lot of time and don't have to guess what elements are called. You can also edit your CSS directly in Sources (Vivaldi-data/css-mods/css) - although you can't save from there without some more advanced knowledge about the devtools (but it's possible).
sordidaffair
Well, I've found it! In case someone else will ever wonder:
.button-addressfield.SiteInfoButton.internal { display: none; }