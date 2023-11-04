Hello!

Could you please help me with my little whim? I want absolutly clean address bar without any icons (text only) with centred text aligment. The first part is easy, but the second isn't.

I use this code which I found here I guess to center the text:

/* .UrlField:not(.UrlField--HasEditText) .UrlBar-UrlField {text-align: center;} .UrlFragment-Wrapper {width: fit-content; left: 0; right: 0; margin: auto;} */ .UrlField:not(.UrlField--HasEditText) .UrlBar-UrlField { text-align: center; transform: translateX(-10px); } .UrlField { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .UrlFragment-Wrapper { width: fit-content; }

And it's kind of do the job but not completly. The text still not centered since there is some space at the left edge of address bar reserved for padlock icon (https status) or search icon. Is there some way to get rid of this space to completly center the text in address bar? Of course I don't need icons of padlock and search.

As you can see on screenshtot the text is sightly moved to the right from center (5-10px). I've tried some basic margin or padding tricks with no luck.

Thank you in advance!