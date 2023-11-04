Hello,

I am a Norwegian and have been using Vivaldi for a couple of months now. I like the browser very much, and just love the syncing between my units, it works perfectly.

So far there is only one thing I am not satisfied with, and that is that the ad blocker does not work on the short videos shown in Norwegian newpapers. I still have to watch the ads before I can watch the video I want to see. This does work in MS Edge though (which I have used until now), so is there anything I can do myself or does this need fixing from the dev guys?