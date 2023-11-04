Ad blocker not working on newspaper videos
Hello,
I am a Norwegian and have been using Vivaldi for a couple of months now. I like the browser very much, and just love the syncing between my units, it works perfectly.
So far there is only one thing I am not satisfied with, and that is that the ad blocker does not work on the short videos shown in Norwegian newpapers. I still have to watch the ads before I can watch the video I want to see. This does work in MS Edge though (which I have used until now), so is there anything I can do myself or does this need fixing from the dev guys?
mib3berlin
@ArveS
Hi, Edge doesn't have an Ad blocker, which one do you use there?
To be honest, uBlock does a better job than the internal Vivaldi Ad blocker, it is only list based.
You can try to enable the Nordic Block List.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_Sources
For me it is OK to watch Ad's on ntv.de for example but I do this maybe one or two times a day.
Cheers, mib
There's no "fix" for this and there's nothing Vivaldi can do about it.
Vivaldi uses publicly maintained adblocker rule lists and have no control over these lists.
Sometimes adblockers win, sometimes the sites win.
That's the way it is, this is a constant battle between ad companies and adblocker lists.
My suggestion is stop using crappy newspapers sites that show ads.
I can watch videos on NRK just fine, and they have no ads (public broadcasting FTW!), and they have all the news I need.
Edge's "Tracking Prevention" might work better than Vivaldi's in some cases.
It might help adding some more blocking sources as suggested.
@Pathduck as long they aren't tracker lists. Some are quite aggressive.
@ArveS 1) Add few more lists specifically made to prevent adblocking detection:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bogachenko/fuckfuckadblock/master/fuckfuckadblock.txt
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/reek/anti-adblock-killer/master/anti-adblock-killer-filters.txt
Still they works better with an external blocker. (you should disable v.blocker in this case)
Whitelist the site and see the ads.
