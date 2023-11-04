Can't drag the "Page zoom" button to any panel
Posting here because this never happened on windows, I'm on Deb Bookworm, everything is updated.
- with any other button from the Toolbar Editor, I click it, drag it to any toolbar and everything works as expected
- clicking and dragging the Page Zoom button doesn't even change the pointer into the usual grabby hand, I can't drag it anywhere
- Status bar has that button already, I can't change its position as I can the other buttons. I've tried removing it and go through the previous steps. Nothing works.
Any ideas? I really like having the zoom slider next to my address bar and hiding the status one.
@delbruck
Hi, I am on Windows 11 at moment but I cant drag the "Page zoom" button anywhere with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41.
I cant even add a second "Page zoom" button, I have a second screen shot button in the address bar, for example.
Does this work for you on Windows, which version?
Aaron Translator
@delbruck @mib3berlin
reproduced. Arch Linux.
Glad I 've set it long time ago there
reported?
@mib3berlin Yo, well one can report it for Linux, then someone can reply to that report that it concerns Windoze (11) too
If somebody want to report this, please do so.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Sorry, people, I misspoke: I got rid of Windows some weeks ago and I don't remember having this problem there. I noticed the problem now that I'm on Debian, so I thought it was a Linux thing, but reading you, I'm sure it was just a coincidence.
I tried Q4OS before Deb and I think the Zoom worked there last week, I can try reproducing it on that OS, but go ahead and report the bug. I'll add any finding I make.
EDIT: bug reproduced on Q4OS, as expected
Same issue on Win10 and Debian12(KDE wayland).
Seems as if the respective UI element activates (different highlight) instead of triggering a Drag operation.
