Bypass iPadOS pinch to zoom in web apps
-
sfgjlksdjflksdfj
Hi, dear Vivaldi, before last update 6.4.3166.27 you was the one of a kind iPadOS browser where I can freely zoom canvas with touchpad in web apps like Figma or Miro, without triggering overall page zoom.
Can you bring that functionality back or put it in experiments because this feature one of the last things to feel that I’m using almost full functional browser on iPad?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please report the issue on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, so our dev team could look into it.