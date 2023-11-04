Crashing each night on debian 12.1
Just so odd. I do have a few windows, workspaces, and tons of tabs across them but like clockwork now, it crashes each evening so each morning I need to start and all pages are relauched, etc. but annoying.
Can I find where I may see what is happening? I do have a power management tool that might be kicking in (https://github.com/AdnanHodzic/auto-cpufreq) but no memory problems, etc.
Would love to know why. I've done a bunch with flags and reset them all back to defaults, etc. but nothing seems to stop the crashing each night.
DoctorG Ambassador
@jmergy Perhaps a so called Out of Memory (OOM) crash, really a out-of-resources-crash, with many tabs and windows running.
Perhaps you can hibernate the other workspaces (hit F2, type hibernate , select the hibernate workspaces entry and hit Return)
Awesome - I will try that.
edwardp Ambassador
@jmergy Have you tried the Memory Saver feature? Type chrome://settings/performance in the Address Bar and turn on Memory Saver. When this is turned on, Vivaldi frees up memory from inactive tabs.