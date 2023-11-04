Just so odd. I do have a few windows, workspaces, and tons of tabs across them but like clockwork now, it crashes each evening so each morning I need to start and all pages are relauched, etc. but annoying.

Can I find where I may see what is happening? I do have a power management tool that might be kicking in (https://github.com/AdnanHodzic/auto-cpufreq) but no memory problems, etc.

Would love to know why. I've done a bunch with flags and reset them all back to defaults, etc. but nothing seems to stop the crashing each night.