Problem with ChatGPT on Vivaldi?
I never understood why I get an error when I click on continue reading, it happens only in Vivaldi, but not with Edge and Waterfox.
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-difference-between-AdBlock-Plus-uBlock-Origin-and-uBlock-Why-do-most-of-the-big-technology-companies-support-the-uBlock-Origin-Why-are-most-of-the-newbies-with-AdBlock-Plus
I reported a similar issue last week: can't get past the login screen no matter what. It'll pretend to load for a second and then just stay on the login screen like nothing happened. Even happens with all trackers/etc turned off.
@RasheedHolland There's probably some ad or tracker blocker rule blocking this. Disable the blocker on this site and it should fix the issue.
RasheedHolland
@dmiller9 said in Problem with ChatGPT on Vivaldi?:
I reported a similar issue last week: can't get past the login screen no matter what. It'll pretend to load for a second and then just stay on the login screen like nothing happened. Even happens with all trackers/etc turned off.
What do you mean with login screen? To clarify, Quora works just fine except for the first post which is apparantly generated by ChatGPT, which I don't normally use.
@LonM said in Problem with ChatGPT on Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland There's probably some ad or tracker blocker rule blocking this. Disable the blocker on this site and it should fix the issue.
Nope, this is always the first thing I check. Both Vivaldi's adblocker and uBlock Origin are disabled. No problems with Waterfox and Edge, with uBlock enabled. But are you saying that it does work for you or what?
@RasheedHolland If I use a guest window, with no extensions or ad blocker, it loads fine
@RasheedHolland the page that has login options (not the popup for picking an account if you login with google or another service)
RasheedHolland
@LonM said in Problem with ChatGPT on Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland If I use a guest window, with no extensions or ad blocker, it loads fine
I see what you mean, the same happens with me. Then I wonder which extension is causing the problem for me. I'm using 8 extensions, but it's not uBlock that's causing it.
@dmiller9 said in Problem with ChatGPT on Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland the page that has login options (not the popup for picking an account if you login with google or another service)
I'm not sure what you mean, are you talking about Quora or some other page?