Requested Video

(Might still be rendering, if so, give it a bit and try again. I've never used flexclip as a service before, so I honestly don't know how long it will take to finish.)

The video is recorded on a clean profile. (If I've done something wrong let me know.) However, now it's happening whether I have navigation controls hidden or not. In fact, navigation controls seem to make it worse now. I do not know how to account for this other than to assume the navigation controls are not a consistent factor in when it does and does not happen.

It definitely didn't happen in your video. It's been happening with mine both before and after a graphics card update and on two separate systems. I'm about to go to work, where I'll have access to a different Internet connection.

I live in a rural area and was using PdaNet+ to hotspot Internet before, it was happening then, I've recently gotten T-Mobile's 5G internet, and it's still happening. However, since both use cellphone towers, that could be the consistent issue? You honestly never know when it comes to the quirks of technology.

I do appreciate you looking into this though. Hopefully this is just isolated to my set up. When looked up on the Internet the official statement from google (when other folks complained about this happening but not on a vivaldi browser) was that it's from a rogue browser extension. Which, considering I had them all disabled during testing, obviously is not it. One person noted it resolved itself after a clean formatting of their computer, which is not the most helpful information.

I also tested things on firefox, while it doesn't have a panel function (sincerely I do absolutely love this feature) I wanted to be sure it wasn't something outside of the browser, as vivaldi, for me, does have some other small quirks which are usually easily resolved by duplicating the window. (They're typical website hiccups more on the site's end than vivaldi's.) It worked fine on firefox.

I haven't tested it with other chromium based browsers.