In panel google docs text vanishes while scrolling, but only when navigation controls are hidden.
-
There is a minor graphical issue with google docs when loaded up in the side panel. While scrolling down text will sometimes disappear. It happens in inconsistent chunks. If you scroll back up the text appears as normal.
Reinstalling the browser, clearing cache, removing extensions, and both enabling and disabling forced dark mode (I have it enabled because you can't apply dark mode to google docs in a panel without doing this.) have not resolved this issue.
This is happening in both my desktop and laptop, both with the newest version of vivaldi installed.
It only happens while I have navigation controls hidden. When it is unhidden the text shows normally.
I've made a bug report for this as well, but didn't discover that it gets resolved by enabling navigation controls until after I had sent it.
-
mib3berlin
@sheetcakeghost
Hi, I don't use Google docs so cant help here but you can add a comment to your bug report in reply of the confirmation mail.
It will be automatically added to the report.
If you post the bug VB number I can check this.
Cheers, mib
-
Sure, it's 101376. I didn't know that bout the replies, but I'll keep it in mind if I ever need to do this in the future. Hopefully not, as so far my experience with this browser has been excellent (I especially enjoy the workspaces feature).
The issue is pretty minor, and doesn't impede my ability to use google docs in the panel. I don't know if spreadsheets has a similar issue, but seeing as they both use the same canvas feature, it might be worth checking.
-
@sheetcakeghost Hi - there are several details you don't give here that might help understand the issue.
- Are you using the panel in Mobile or Desktop mode? From your screenshot on the report it looks like Desktop mode. Mobile mode is the default. Such details are important.
- AFAIK Google Docs does not have a dark mode. So where does that dark mode in your screenshot come from?
Are you able to share a document where this happens more than others? I tried creating a simple test document and scrolling it and could not see any text disappearing here.
Have you tried reproducing this in a clean profile as per the general troubleshooting steps?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
The only way a developer would be able to see and fix the issue is if it can be reproduced from a completely clean profile.
If I followed your steps as outlined in your report, I would not be able to reproduce, and the report would be closed - a tester is not going to spend hours trying to repro an obscure issue.
For completeness, you should always post your Vivaldi version and system information when reporting an issue on the forum. The bug report contains it, but not everyone has access there.
-
Are you using the panel in Mobile or Desktop mode?
Yes, it is desktop mode. I selected show in desktop since showing it in mobile makes the page uneditable.
I don't use the panels on my phone at all, so I couldn't say if the issue continues there.
AFAIK Google Docs does not have a dark mode. So where does that dark mode in your screenshot come from?
You're right, it doesn't. I have the forced dark mode flag set in order to have dark mode in the panel. As stated above, I did disable it, and try different versions of the flag, to make sure that wasn't what was causing the issue. Since it's an experimental flag it would stand to reason that could be the problem. However, even when disabled, it continues to happen.
Have you tried reproducing this in a clean profile as per the general troubleshooting steps?
Yes, I did test with a clean profile. Sorry for not mentioning it before.
I did notice something while testing that I didn't consider. The length of the document is a big factor. On the first few pages things work as normal, but the further down I go, the worse it gets. (The document I screenshotted was on about page 500 or so.)
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XL5WygYWzOm5YmkjZvdk67Kf4sRcHiScV5NIAY2TngI/edit?usp=sharing
There is a link to a document where I recreated the problem. (I tested it with the dark mode flag off.)
Vivaldi version 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-9700 CPU @ 3.00GHz 3.00 GHz
Installed RAM 16.0 GB (15.9 GB usable)
Device ID 676F25C9-D894-44B0-8C07-48282B72A316
Product ID 00325-81584-23309-AAOEM
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch Pen support
-
@sheetcakeghost Nope, still unable to reproduce it:
https://0x0.st/Ht-U.mp4
Let me know if you can see any missing text in the video and what timestamp?
That document already has a dark background I guess, so no need for dark mode.
Your system specs are basically the same as mine.
I'm on an i7-4790K so a bit older system.
Try to make a screen recording of it happening - in a clean profile with only the panel added and nothing else.
-
sheetcakeghost
Requested Video
(Might still be rendering, if so, give it a bit and try again. I've never used flexclip as a service before, so I honestly don't know how long it will take to finish.)
The video is recorded on a clean profile. (If I've done something wrong let me know.) However, now it's happening whether I have navigation controls hidden or not. In fact, navigation controls seem to make it worse now. I do not know how to account for this other than to assume the navigation controls are not a consistent factor in when it does and does not happen.
It definitely didn't happen in your video. It's been happening with mine both before and after a graphics card update and on two separate systems. I'm about to go to work, where I'll have access to a different Internet connection.
I live in a rural area and was using PdaNet+ to hotspot Internet before, it was happening then, I've recently gotten T-Mobile's 5G internet, and it's still happening. However, since both use cellphone towers, that could be the consistent issue? You honestly never know when it comes to the quirks of technology.
I do appreciate you looking into this though. Hopefully this is just isolated to my set up. When looked up on the Internet the official statement from google (when other folks complained about this happening but not on a vivaldi browser) was that it's from a rogue browser extension. Which, considering I had them all disabled during testing, obviously is not it. One person noted it resolved itself after a clean formatting of their computer, which is not the most helpful information.
I also tested things on firefox, while it doesn't have a panel function (sincerely I do absolutely love this feature) I wanted to be sure it wasn't something outside of the browser, as vivaldi, for me, does have some other small quirks which are usually easily resolved by duplicating the window. (They're typical website hiccups more on the site's end than vivaldi's.) It worked fine on firefox.
I haven't tested it with other chromium based browsers.
-
@sheetcakeghost Try to use a better file hosting service next time, it's still "processing"
I like this one: https://wormhole.app
Possibly this is GPU-driver related so try to disable HW accel. in Settings > Webpages and restart the browser.
Also, when it happens, try to right-click the panel and choose Inspect under Developer Tools. Then use the inspect tool to select the "missing" part of the panel and see what's there.
-
Cripes, yeah, I'll use that from now on. Thanks for pointing me to it. The video should be loaded now though.
I have hardware acceleration disabled on my graphics card already, and unfortunately also disabling it with the browser didn't resolve things. I did get some things from the inspect element though.
https://wormhole.app/arQp8#hk20aGBTXhMuWcDn7OkFfw
That's the log. It generates a blocked by client error every few seconds regardless of the panel being active. (I did all the normal fixes for that after discovering it to no avail.) It's javascript related, looks like google docs uses javascript to handle the document loading in chunks. (There is a warning about not being able to load picture in picture, but I doubt that has anything to do with the issue at hand.)
I also get a warning about a depreciated feature being used.
DOM Mutation Events, including DOMSubtreeModified, DOMNodeInserted, DOMNodeRemoved, DOMNodeRemovedFromDocument, DOMNodeInsertedIntoDocument, and DOMCharacterDataModified are deprecated ( https://w3c.github.io/uievents/#legacy-event-types ) and will be removed. Please use MutationObserver instead.
No clue if that's relevant in any way.
I found the disappearing text and it is showing that it exists. I can also select it and copy and paste it. Just not see it. I can't see the highlighting, but can see my mouse pointer.
-
@sheetcakeghost I don't get any
ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENTerrors in the network log when scrolling the document.
I get POST requests to Google Play that return a 200 OK:
https://play.google.com/log?format=json&hasfast=true&authuser=0
I also see GET requests to BLOBs that return a 200 OK:
blob:https://docs.google.com/bbfb1989-4bb1-4474-ab66-9e16e4cdf8e0
No failing requests in Network:
ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENTmeans just that - something is blocking these requests. Since you've tested in a clean profile I'm wondering if you're enabling the built-in adblocker after creating it? That's the only reason for those errors. Make sure the internal adblocker is not enabled - it is disabled by default.
Then again, I tested here with the internal blocker enabled for
docs.google.comand I got the same errors - but the document still scrolled just fine.
It's a mystery I guess, and since no other browser has working web panels there's no point in comparing either
Capture a HAR file using the devtools and share it. Make sure you're not signed in to Google (otherwise the log will contain sensitive data) and recreate the problem.
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/azure-portal/capture-browser-trace
-
https://wormhole.app/ylex2#hOZd4h8X7dStnPzIwJmurA
I think I did that correctly. Absolutely managed to reproduce the issues. Did it with a clean profile and thanks for the tip to sign out of google. I wouldn't have known to do that.
Oh, and this is being done on my laptop on the Lowes guest internet. The previous tests were done on my desktop at home. The laptop has different specs.
Device name L
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3320M CPU @ 2.60GHz 2.60 GHz
Installed RAM 8.00 GB (7.70 GB usable)
Device ID B0105892-D2A8-419E-88BA-ACFBDA8E2F83
Product ID 00330-80000-00000-AA969
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch No pen or touch input is available for this display
The laptop is an upgraded Lenovo t430. Thus the i5.
I didn't have the built in adblocker on, and disabled the one I typically use while testing. I also do not use a VPN.
-
@sheetcakeghost I don't think you did that correctly, that's not a network trace log that's some kind of saved web page. Did you follow the instructions for Chrome?
No idea what that page you shared is.
https://support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4408828867098-Generating-a-HAR-file-for-troubleshooting
-
https://wormhole.app/PrAWP#ZKVTycjlDReCmUOQ0vofRg
Wild it did that. This is the unzipped .hrt file. I thought I'd followed the chrome instructions, but my reading comprehension isn't great. I'll do it again if this isn't want you were looking for. Just let me know.
EDIT: Okay, reread the directions. That's definitely not what you asked for. I'm redoing it. I'll have it to you in a minute.
-
@sheetcakeghost Yeah, kind of my bad, I see now the MS doc mentions using this "Steps Recorder" stupidity. That's probably what the log you sent is.
The Zendesk doc is good though.
Oh and please answer my query about having the Vivaldi Adblocker enabled because that's what it seems like.
-
https://wormhole.app/K35ER#imqTvIEXQ3aTdxe32EAoYw
Here's the har file. Also included the hrt file of me repeating the steps and getting said har file just in case.
I'd edited on above post to add in the answer to the adblocker question. You'd already replied then so missing it would be pretty easy. (Mentioning this in case you saw it later, so you know you're not crazy.)
I don't have the built in adblocker on, and my usual adblocker was disabled as well. This is on both computers. I also don't have a VPN.
-
@sheetcakeghost That's weird - the log you sent is very short and only consists of a few XHR requests.
Did you recreate the issue to create a lot of entries?
You earlier said you had a lot of blocked requests with ERR_ there are no such errors in the log.
The HAR file only contains:
Did you filter the log before saving in some way? I know the Zendesk doc has an optional step of filtering for websockets but that's now what's needed.
Also, it doesn't make any sense to get ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT if the adblocker is disabled, that's why I'm curious why you say you get those.
-
I didn't filter it, no.
https://wormhole.app/yleWa#4g_8dKzawb_kk_SdrZLWDA
The blocked by client error hasn't repeated since the test on my desktop. So that one is probably on my end. Probably safe to ignore as far as being relevant to this.
Preserve log wasn't check marked. So that might have been why it looked truncated.
-
@sheetcakeghost OK that log looks fine, but no failing requests so should be all good.
I have to admit I'm not too clear on the use of
blob:URLs to get data. I see it a lot in my log when scrolling as I said, but in your log there are no blob requests at all. Possibly these are not saved in a HAR file.
So not much clearer on what's going on your end to be honest.
But at least you got a crash course in browser troubleshooting
EDIT: yeah, looks like blob requests are not actually saved in the HAR file. Which kind of makes sense I guess, as they're actually served from local storage (service worker) and not over the network directly. I take it you're not seeing any failing
blob:request in your log?
-
I'm not, no. Ah well, it's not breaking functionality so it's fine. But yeah, the crash course was fun and informative lol. If you get any other folks asking about this you'll at least have a list of what all it not is.
I'm gonna hazard a guess that it's involving something I have installed on both systems, and have had installed for quite a long time. If I ever figure it out I'll mention it here for people on google searches.