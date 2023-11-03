Vivaldi suddenly crashed and wouldn't start, so I reinstalled it. It wouldn't start then either, so I made a backup of C:\Users<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default folder and emptied the folder. Then Vivaldi was able to start from scratch.

Then I closed Vivaldi and used the backup to populate the folder again. Now Vivaldi works and I have my former list of workspaces, but all of them are empy, 0 tabs. I really need them back.

Where were them stored? I still have the backup of the folder, but I can't find any reference to the workspaces there