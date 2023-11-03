Where are workspaces stored?
Vivaldi suddenly crashed and wouldn't start, so I reinstalled it. It wouldn't start then either, so I made a backup of C:\Users<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default folder and emptied the folder. Then Vivaldi was able to start from scratch.
Then I closed Vivaldi and used the backup to populate the folder again. Now Vivaldi works and I have my former list of workspaces, but all of them are empy, 0 tabs. I really need them back.
Where were them stored? I still have the backup of the folder, but I can't find any reference to the workspaces there
DoctorG Ambassador
@drquiza ....\Default\Sessions\ contains session data.
And unfortunately ....\Default\Preferences contain some config data for sessions.
Data and configuration storage is a mess on Chromium related browsers.
DoctorG Ambassador
mib3berlin
@drquiza
Hi, did you copy your backup Default folder over the new created Default folder?
Then you have messed up the Session folder with old and new data, this does not work.
Delete the new Session folder and copy the Session folder over from you backup.
If Vivaldi not start the session files are corrupted and your tabs are lost, I fear.
If you use sync the tabs are on the sync server, you can maybe restore your tabs from there.
Cheers, mib
I tried this and it didn't work. However, I realized Vivaldi created new Session_[number] and Tabs_[number] files, with different numbers than in my backup. So I've renamed those files in my backup with the numbers in the new files, and then replaced the new files with the backed up and renamed files, and it has worked!
Problem solved. I'm scheduling a backup of those files in my backup software.
Cheers!
stardepp Translator
Do you know this experimental function "Session Panel"?
vivaldi://experiments/
The workspaces are also saved during this session storage.
@drquiza If session files are not damaged there is a small chance that you may find them in window panel