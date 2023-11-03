Two Mail options broken
I had already posted a message a while ago about "Check For New Mail". This is set to "Manually" in my install but Vivaldi stubbornly goes online and checks for new mail anyway when started. This can't be that hard to fix!? Or put differently, has the Vivaldi team a list of stuff they deem "unimportant and wont fix"? If so, just tell me and I know what to expect.
The other bit is just as annoying and it happens since a few months, on and off.
I rarely have a side panel open so that the screen is wholly used for the sites I visit. About the only exception is the Mail panel which I have set to "Display Mail Panel when Viewng Mail" and also to "Open Panel automatically". When it worked correctly in the past, my Mail keyboard shortcut would open a Mail tab and the Panel and upon closing the Mail tab, the Panel would automatically disappear as well. Now it works sometimes like that and sometimes it doesn't, ie the Mail Panel doesn't get opened. This means a) I have to open it manually (I have a few accounts and w/o the Mail Panel the Mail tab is almost unusable) and b) it's not closed automatically when the Mail tab is closed.
Again, that seems not to be an unfixable problem but if the team is not interested just say so.
@vt4711
Hi, this is a user forum, if you post an issue with Vivaldi other user can test and help you or confirm something doesn't work.
I think "Manually" is clear and Vivaldi should not check mails at start.
You can report this to the bug tracker.
The second issue is a reported bug VB-99749 and it is confirmed in the tracker.
We wait for a fix.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for that. Done for the Check Mail bit, VB-101375.
We wait for a fix.
This is broken for a good while now so bug squashing doesn't seem to be that much of a priority.
Instead we get a new version of that crappy game. (I'd really appreciate a version of Desktop Vivaldi w/o this bloat but that's a different story.)
I was a great Vivaldi fan in the earlier days but I am less and less convinced that it's a viable long-term alternative.
@vt4711
The bug was reported first week of September and such unpleasantries have really not a high priority.
Simply use Ctrl+Shit+M (or what you want shortcut) and kick this "Open Panel automatically" and you are fine.
The game is not developed by Vivaldi, it's from a friends company so no developer time used.
Cheers, mib
Ah, I see... it's just "unpleasantries", so no worries. Apparently the "Check For New Mail" thing is also just an "unpleasantry" as an earlier report was breezily dismissed and so this was never looked into.
I'll refrain from posting further "unpleasantries". But thanks for your help.
@vt4711
No, the mail issue is a bug the user have no chance for a workaround.
I never said this is unpleasant.
The panel issue is a usability issue, the user can hit two keys on the keyboard.
This is unpleasant.
But everyone understands the other however they want.
I stop here now, anyway, have a nice day, mib