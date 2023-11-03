I had already posted a message a while ago about "Check For New Mail". This is set to "Manually" in my install but Vivaldi stubbornly goes online and checks for new mail anyway when started. This can't be that hard to fix!? Or put differently, has the Vivaldi team a list of stuff they deem "unimportant and wont fix"? If so, just tell me and I know what to expect.

The other bit is just as annoying and it happens since a few months, on and off.

I rarely have a side panel open so that the screen is wholly used for the sites I visit. About the only exception is the Mail panel which I have set to "Display Mail Panel when Viewng Mail" and also to "Open Panel automatically". When it worked correctly in the past, my Mail keyboard shortcut would open a Mail tab and the Panel and upon closing the Mail tab, the Panel would automatically disappear as well. Now it works sometimes like that and sometimes it doesn't, ie the Mail Panel doesn't get opened. This means a) I have to open it manually (I have a few accounts and w/o the Mail Panel the Mail tab is almost unusable) and b) it's not closed automatically when the Mail tab is closed.

Again, that seems not to be an unfixable problem but if the team is not interested just say so.