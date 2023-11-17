📌Not solved📌Little YouTube mistake
When I play a YouTube video and want to pause it for the first time with the space bar, it doesn't work. Only when I pause the video with the mouse can I then use the space bar again to pause the video.
This happens with Vivaldi version 6.4.3160.41 (operating system see signature).
This error also occurs with a new, fresh Vivaldi profile.
This error does not occur with Vivaldi Snapshot version 6.4.3160.38.
How can this error be rectified?
mib3berlin
@stardepp
Hi, I test this in a clean and a used profile with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 and space work at first try.
I am on Linux at moment but can test on Windows 11 later.
Cheers, mib
@stardepp I've noticed it myself. It happens in Chrome and Chromium as well, probably other browsers too. It's just some bad UI on YouTube's side.
When you get into the state, look at the input focus on the video. If focus is on the Play/Pause button, then using Space will not work before you focus the video itself again.
It's pretty recent too, I've only noticed the last month or so.
@Pathduck Agreed, focus issue... I've become used to using the youtube short-cut "k", which isn't perfect but works more reliably
stardepp Translator
@lfisk
Thanks for the tip with "k", yes, that works well.
@stardepp I put this in my Notes for youtube awhile back, don't know how many of them still work though...
===Youtube player shortcuts=== Spacebar or [k]: Play / Pause Arrow Left: Jump back 5 seconds in the current video Arrow Right: Jump ahead 5 seconds in the current video Arrow Up: Volume up Arrow Down: Volume Down [f]: Toggle full-screen display [j]: Jump back 10 seconds in the current video [l]: Jump ahead 10 seconds in the current video [m]: Mute or unmute the video [0-9]: Jump to a point in the video. 0 jumps to the beginning of the video, 1 jumps to the point 10% into the video, 2 jumps to the point 20% into the video, and so forth.
@lfisk One more good tip is using
,and
.for frame-by-frame, useful at times
I have never liked using space for pausing videos for this very reason. If focus isn't on the video, you get scrolled down the page.
Added in a play/pause toggling hotkey to my video playback speed adjusting extension, so I wouldn't need to worry about it. Of course now my extension sometimes loses the video after a few minutes, so guess it isn't worry free... Should probably rewrite it to query the video with each hotkey press instead of holding it in a variable, like I do with the extension's popup, but who has the time
@Pathduck Nice Added it to my Note. Quite often I study parts of videos looking for a good screen shot to save and this will be a big help
More of them here (official help).
