When I play a YouTube video and want to pause it for the first time with the space bar, it doesn't work. Only when I pause the video with the mouse can I then use the space bar again to pause the video.

This happens with Vivaldi version 6.4.3160.41 (operating system see signature).

This error also occurs with a new, fresh Vivaldi profile.

This error does not occur with Vivaldi Snapshot version 6.4.3160.38.

How can this error be rectified?