Some administratrivia first:

Vivaldi: vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.41-1_amd64

OS: Linux

CalDav: Radicale

When adding a calendar account it takes quite a bit of time - say 30 minutes - before the list of individual calendars show. Then, when selected, and 'Save' pressed it takes ... well, I left it overnight. It didn't manage to save for 14 hours.

This is very curious indeed. It finds the calendars for the account, but can't save the calendars. There's nothing in the Vivaldi log (i.e. entirely empty)

The same CalDav account with calendars work perfectly well in Evolution and Thunderbird (on Linux), Samsung Calendar and Business Calendar (on Android) and, of course, via Radicale's web view.

Anyone experienced anything like it? I get that e-mail doesn't work in Vivaldi (due to me needing to update the internal mail server, and Vivaldi needing to update themselves to not require passwords on outgoing mail ... ), but the calendar?