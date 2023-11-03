Extremely long time when saving calendars
Some administratrivia first:
Vivaldi: vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.41-1_amd64
OS: Linux
CalDav: Radicale
When adding a calendar account it takes quite a bit of time - say 30 minutes - before the list of individual calendars show. Then, when selected, and 'Save' pressed it takes ... well, I left it overnight. It didn't manage to save for 14 hours.
This is very curious indeed. It finds the calendars for the account, but can't save the calendars. There's nothing in the Vivaldi log (i.e. entirely empty)
The same CalDav account with calendars work perfectly well in Evolution and Thunderbird (on Linux), Samsung Calendar and Business Calendar (on Android) and, of course, via Radicale's web view.
Anyone experienced anything like it? I get that e-mail doesn't work in Vivaldi (due to me needing to update the internal mail server, and Vivaldi needing to update themselves to not require passwords on outgoing mail ... ), but the calendar?
Tried it again, this time while watching the radicale log. Vivaldi sends PROPFIND and shows the available calendars. Then .... nothing. Gave up after two hours this time.
mib3berlin
@Windrose
Hi, do you host the calendar yourself or is it a public one?
I hope one of the mail/calendar developer steps by here to help but as usual, it is Friday.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Hello
The calendar server is self-hosted and on an internal network. Sadly not something I can share, either ....
eggert Vivaldi Team
@Windrose Do you see any errors logged? You can check logs either by
- Opening the calendar button in the status bar and selecting Logs there, or
- Navigating to vivaldi://inspect#apps, clicking on the "inspect" link below the line ending in /main.html and selecting Console tab in the dev tools view.
Not sure there will be anything useful in there, but there might be.