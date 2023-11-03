Tabs from links
-
When I click on a link in an email the browser opens a new tab, which is great. But when I click on another tab in the same same email it does not open a new tab. It opens the new link in the old tab, thus I lose the tab I opened. Is there a way to get it to open a new tab with every link I click?
-
mib3berlin
@forestsw
Hi, I tested this with open/closed Vivaldi and K9 mail client and each link in a mail open a new tab.
I have Vivaldi cloned for a clean profile, on my Android 12 this is called dual apps.
It work with the clean profile, too.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi, thanks for the help. This is a new install of Vivaldi mobile on my Galaxy 20 with Android 13. I have Dolphin HD on there too and when i use that this does not happen. I use the stock Samsung email client. Any suggestions as to how i can fix it? Is there anything in the setting i should try?
thanks
Forest
-
mib3berlin
@forestsw
To be honest, I am not aware of a setting influence this.
It make no sense to me to "overwrite" an existing tab, I would call it a bug.
I test this again with the Gmail client and it work there but I know about Samsung only bugs.
If you like you can make a bug report about this issue.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mib3berlin This is not a bug. The setting is encoded in the website as the target of the link. If it is set to New Tab, it will open in a new tab. If it is set to Default, it will reuse the same tab. Perfectly logical not to open a ton of tabs, especially on a mobile. On a desktop one can override the setting with Shift or Control on the link.
-
mib3berlin
@Pesala
Hi, do you have an example link set to not open in a new tab?
I choose 6 random links from the forum, news paper and my reading list and all open in a new tab.
For example: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92154/tabs-from-links/5
https://www.elevenforum.com/t/enable-or-disable-fullscreen-optimizations-for-games-in-windows-11.4945/
Or do you meant the website owner/developer set this?
@forestsw
Can you add some example links, please?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mib3berlin The screenshot shows the link from my Vivaldi Review page. Some links are set to New Tab (Feature Requests), but most are set to the Default.
-
I am doing this from a newsletter from The Athletic. Is there a way for me to change the setting? or must it be done by the person that sends the newsletter? Again, it does not happen when I use Dolphin HD as my brower.
thank you,
Forest
-
Hello again, I have discovered that this happens on any email that i click on in my phone. Is there any way for me to change the settings?
@Pesala how can i make that change that you have in the dropdown above?
thank you,
Forest