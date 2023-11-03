@forestsw

To be honest, I am not aware of a setting influence this.

It make no sense to me to "overwrite" an existing tab, I would call it a bug.

I test this again with the Gmail client and it work there but I know about Samsung only bugs.

If you like you can make a bug report about this issue.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib