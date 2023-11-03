Vivaldi email
My account is not eligible to use Vivaldi service. They are not offering it to new users. Despite the fact that I am already using two email accounts via Vivaldi email client before.
I use three mailing addresses for security reasons. One is for my hobbies the other for personal use and banking and the third for shopping online. Since I have been using the Vivaldi browser for some time, I would like to have all the mailing addresses on one mail client. No additional apps and email providers. And I do not like gmail.
Any solution to this?
Welcome to the forum! Yes, there is a solution - patience and build some reputation
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
When you say patience, roughly how long usually (using sync on four PCs/mobiles and (obviously) forums)
Hi, I would try to contact the Vivaldi support.
You are a long term user and it should be possible to unlock that.
Send them a message:
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/locked-vivaldi-account/#:~:text=Need help with your Vivaldi account%3F
@db3 That's very hard to say. Using Vivaldi community resources so meagerly, it could take a while.
When I created a new profile to experiment with this, and made extra (and I do mean extra) effort to frequently use forums, Vivaldi Social, set up and write entries for a blog, I did not have to wait long. I can't guess how long it would be had I only used the forums and waited. But Vivaldi only wants actual members of the community using Vivaldi Webmail, so they make the standards intentionally opaque, so that they cannot be manipulated by spammers.