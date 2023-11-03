@db3 That's very hard to say. Using Vivaldi community resources so meagerly, it could take a while.

When I created a new profile to experiment with this, and made extra (and I do mean extra) effort to frequently use forums, Vivaldi Social, set up and write entries for a blog, I did not have to wait long. I can't guess how long it would be had I only used the forums and waited. But Vivaldi only wants actual members of the community using Vivaldi Webmail, so they make the standards intentionally opaque, so that they cannot be manipulated by spammers.