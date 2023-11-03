Hi there.

I would like to propose the ability to lock a specific workspace to a specific base URL.

E.g.: If you do some form of browser based development and deployment across instances, where it's critical that you don't do dev things in a production tab (no no, of course I didn't run into this myself, I heard this from a friend ).

So, let's say you have a dev, a test and a production environment.

You could then configure the workspace with a base url of devinstance.domain.tld. And the ONLY permitted tabs in that workspace would be those with a url corresponding to that base url.

Same goes for test and production. testinstance.domain.tld and productioninstance.domain.tld.

Further, this feature could be enhanced by an auto-arranging feature, so if you were to open a productioninstance.domain.tld link in a tab in the dev workspace, it would automatically rearrange the tab into the workspace that has the productioninstance.domain.tld base url defined.

And of course, if a url doesn't correspond to any defined baseurl for a workspace, it just opens in that particular workspace.

This would really set the workspace feature apart from any other browser!