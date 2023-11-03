Can you sync tab stacks from Vivaldi Windows to Android?
Syncing tabs from Windows to Android in Vivaldi for me is finicky to begin with. I have to close Vivaldi and kill it from the background on Android and reopen it as that triggers the sync.
But my question here is, Vivaldi android only shows me the tabs open on Windows without the appropriate stacks. Is there a way to sync tab stacks?
mib3berlin
@bruzogiri
Hi and no, only tabs are synced on all platforms.
To make it a bit easier with sync, open vivaldi://sync-internals and use the Trigger GetUpdate button.
I have a speed dial for this page.
There is a old feature request about syncing stacks but it has only 17 user votes since 4 years.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/38556/please-add-tab-stacks-to-sync
Cheers, mib
