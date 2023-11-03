Vivaldi's ad blocker is detected...
Recently, Vivaldi's ad blocker is detected by these sites and they show a nag screen asking for us to allow ads. Please update the ad blocker or forward this problem to the ad list devs for fixing.
https://dictionary.cambridge.org
https://www.collinsdictionary.com
[bug reported VB-101358]
mib3berlin
@TsunamiZ
Hi, work fine for me:
It depends on the lists you use, are they updated?
Easy List often make problems, I have it disabled.
I use only this ad list and the Vivaldi partner list:
https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Vivaldi does not maintain these lists.
Works without ad detection.
Tested with these active lists in Vivaldi Blocker:
DuckDuckGo Tracker
Easyprivacy
ABP-Anticircum
Easylist
Easylist (Germany)
Peter Lowes list
@TsunamiZ Depends on your activated block lists.
Check which list causes this.
Report to the list author (in Settings → Privacy and in block list, select entry and you can open the URL of the problematic list).
@TsunamiZ said in Vivaldi's ad blocker is detected...:
[bug reported VB-101358]
Closed.
i'm guessing if you activate more lists, it can cause sites to load slower. i only have the default lists active, which are...
ABP anti-circumvention list
easylist
duckduckgo tracker radar
Giant Cambridge begging for ad money?
Man, they're a school so old they don't need sponsorship.
The English Language Curricula,
International GCE and IGCSE Curricula,
Their books, trainers, teachers, courses, the IELTS exams, the umpteen ways in which they make money, and they beg for ad money?
Rings the bell of Shame
@TsunamiZ Had you checked in Sources which actual date the lists have?
@TsunamiZ I tried with your activated ones and did not see detection of ad blocker on the two URLs you listed at post #1.
@TsunamiZ VB-101358 If that happens again we should investigate with address field's shield which was blocked, i can reopen the bug report then.
here is a screenshot of my active lists and their dates. i tested the sites again and the problem remains. note, when testing, you have to open the sites in a new tab each time you test, because the nag screen only shows up once per tab, so refreshing the site won't trigger it.
No detection here with the default list + I don't care about Cookies list + Easy list cookie list.
Trackerblocker with the default list
@TsunamiZ I only get this cookie policy popup when opening in new tab
i tested in private window and i see this...
@TsunamiZ I do never see such popup, nor in Private Windows neither in tabs.
Sorry to say, your issue is hard to reproduce.
And what happens in a fresh second profile? Same issue?
I've been having the same issues since the most recent vivaldi update. Just using the basic lists and always have, but added the others mentioned in this thread just now, restarted, and tried again with youtube (main site having issues and threatening to turn off video player, though plenty of other sites have had issues with this last update too). Still doesn't work.
I've had similar issues with any news or cooking sites that I usually don't have a problem with and possibly related but not sure: a lot of the sites that I use login with google for also just won't let me login. Correct account, seems to work and pretends to load for a second, and then just takes me back to the original login screen.
mib3berlin
@dmiller9
Hi, I think your issue is different to the OP one.
YT force killing ad blocker on all browser and all ad blocker, search the web for "YT ad blocker" and you will find many many pages.
We have a big thread about:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking
Cheers, mib
the ad nag screen problem happens in both the normal window and private window. i showed the screenshot in private window to show the difference in the way the cookie nag screen looks. maybe this problem happens differently based on country. i'm in usa.
-
@TsunamiZ said in Vivaldi's ad blocker is detected...:
maybe this problem happens differently based on country.
Yes, i think so.
I tested from the EU and did no see the ad nag screen.
mib3berlin
@mib3berlin Thanks for testing with VPN!