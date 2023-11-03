I've been having the same issues since the most recent vivaldi update. Just using the basic lists and always have, but added the others mentioned in this thread just now, restarted, and tried again with youtube (main site having issues and threatening to turn off video player, though plenty of other sites have had issues with this last update too). Still doesn't work.

I've had similar issues with any news or cooking sites that I usually don't have a problem with and possibly related but not sure: a lot of the sites that I use login with google for also just won't let me login. Correct account, seems to work and pretends to load for a second, and then just takes me back to the original login screen.