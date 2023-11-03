gmail send function broken in vivaldi windows browser?
-
WholeEnchilada
Weird symptom. Gmail outgoing messages were not going through although they displayed in my gmail "sent" folder. Couldn't get this to stop. Opened Brave browser and tried sending from there. It worked fine. Then when I came back to vivaldi, it worked there, too. Is it possible there's a compatablity issue between vivaldi and gmail? Or is this just a random gremlin who tthinks it's still halloween?
-
@WholeEnchilada Gremlins. Definitely gremlins.