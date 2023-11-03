Polishing as we get close to release - Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3171.35
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot addresses various bugs and includes a Chromium bump.
Aaron Translator
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
Until now, when you click on the address bar, the site address is not displayed and there is no way to interact with it (share, copy, edit).
Aaron Translator
@Aaron when I click on the address bar, the history of previously entered queries appears on the entire screen and there is no way to look higher or lower in this list, as well as see the address of the page you are currently on, and there is no panel (share, copy, edit).
Aaron Translator
@temkem I can't reproduce your problem. Sorry I can't help.
@Aaron in my opinion, if this comes out in a stable version, it will be the worst thing I’ve seen since 2016, when I was still a computer user and was still using vivaldi on my computer. It’s a pity that I don’t know English, and then perhaps I could describe the problem in more detail. Let me add that I still have a stable version of vivaldi installed and I don’t have such a problem on it.
Grouping tabs crashes Vivaldi (the latest snapshot) for me.
Thank you for the update! Hopefully you will fix the "Stack tabs" in the Tabs view. Right now it doesn't do anything, it has no effect. Cheers!