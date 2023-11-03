I've added my gmail account but cannot add the Google calendar that goes with it
-
I followed the directions for adding a Google calendar, but all I can get is an error:
"No calendars found. Check that your credentials are correct [etc.]
Error getting calendars.Error fetching task lists, 403"
My gmail for that account is showing up in Vivaldi just fine. In Vivaldi settings, the checkbox for Enable Mail, Calendar, and Feeds is marked under General Settings, Mail, and Calendar (I'm guessing these are all different paths to the same setting.) At this point I can get mail in Vivaldi, but I have to use Chrome to see the calendar.
I should add that I use shared Google calendars. In searching for a post addressing my problems I saw something about issues syncing calendars? But I think that was years old and anyway I didn't dive into that because it was not addressing this problem.
-
Edit to add: Now my email isn't showing up in Vivaldi. I see the list of folders for each account I added, but no messages appear. Looks like I'm sticking with Chrome for anything to do with gmail and the associated apps.
-
-
mib3berlin
@JennaHowe
Hi, I use Vivaldi's mail and calendar client for a long time, work:
I know Avast internet security block Vivaldi mail accounts, do you use any third party security software?
Cheers, mib