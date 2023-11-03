"Error creating Calendar on Server"
-
StevenStringer
I get the message "Error creating Calendar on Server" when I try to create a new calendar in my Vivaldi.net account.
I've deleted the Vivaldi account in calendar settings and set it up again with no change.
-
There is an open bug report VB-100927 [Calendar] Can not create calendar on vivaldi.net server (confirmed)
For the time being you have to create the calendar in the webmail interface and then either wait a while or restart Vivaldi, it will find the calendar then.