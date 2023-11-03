Customize download button on side panel
TulioRandom
I have downloaded this browser again. Now the download button does not appear next to the search bar and extensions. I don't know how to solve it. I don't like the separated panel.
Pesala Ambassador
@TulioRandom Right-click on any toolbar to customise the toolbars. Or, just hold Control down and drag the Downloads icon from the panel to wherever you want it.
TulioRandom
@Pesala I'm doing it but it doesn't work. I press CTRL but nothing moves
Pesala Ambassador
@TulioRandom Working fine here.
What are your OS and Vivaldi versions?
What about the Right-click, Customise Toolbar route?