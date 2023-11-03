I want vivaldi's translation plugin to be able to customize the translation engine
我希望vivaldi的翻译插件可以自定义翻译引擎
市场上有非常多的第三方翻译服务，提供免费的api调用
我个人也在使用很多的其他翻译软件或者插件，这些插件都支持自定义第三方翻译服务
English
I hope vivaldi translation plug-in can be customized translation engine .There are a lot of third party translation services in the market, providing free api calls. I personally use a lot of other translation software or plug-ins, which support custom third party translation services
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please upvote the first post in the feature request here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58851/allow-selecting-google-translation-engine. Leave a comment if you have something to add to the discussion there.