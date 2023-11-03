infinite load you.com
theflash2014
when I visit "you.com" the page goes into a loop where cloudflare verification is done and the page never finishes loading.
Note: The page loads correctly if you use developer mode and select a mobile or change the screen size.
mib3berlin
@theflash2014
Hi, page work as expected here on Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
theflash2014
@mib3berlin said in infinite load you.com:
still with the same problem, honestly I use opera gx as my main browser, but I'm tired of the bugs and that the version of chromuim is not updated (for me it is important because I am a developer).
I would love for them to solve the problem soon since Vivaldi has great potential, and if they fix that small problem, Vivaldi will be my main browser.
mib3berlin
@theflash2014
I don't understand, did you check the guest view and the private window?
yep, it is not working. switching User Agent helps.
some sites with cloudflare behave like this recently...
DoctorG Ambassador
Cloudflare has issues since 24 hrs.
theflash2014
@mib3berlin yes, you.com continues with its infinite load
DoctorG Ambassador
@theflash2014 Please check Troubleshooting issues.