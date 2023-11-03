Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
先日、youtubeを視聴しようとすると広告ブロッカーを削除しろというメッセージが表示されました。
私はyoutubeに関する拡張機能をいくつか入れているのですが、いずれも広告ブロックは切っています。そして、vivaldy本体の広告ブロックを削除すると、うまく再生されました。
一方、braveでは再生がうまくいきます。
